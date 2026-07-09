/A B-52 bomber burns more fuel in minutes than many cars use in months

The B-52 bomber burns up to 3,300 gallons of jet fuel per hour, achieving just 0.22 miles per gallon. Carrying a massive 48,000-gallon tank, it requires a USD 48.6 billion Rolls-Royce engine upgrade to improve its fuel efficiency by 30 per cent.
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a legendary symbol of military might, powered by eight Pratt & Whitney TF33 turbofan engines. While these vintage 1960s powerplants generate immense thrust, they also make the heavy bomber an incredible gas guzzler.
At peak thrust during takeoff, the massive strategic bomber can burn up to 3,300 US gallons of jet fuel per hour. This staggering consumption rate equals roughly 55 gallons every single minute, far exceeding what most cars use in several months.
When cruising through the stratosphere, the heavy bomber achieves a shockingly low fuel efficiency of roughly 0.22 miles per gallon. This means the 390,000-pound aircraft burns approximately 4.5 gallons of aviation fuel just to travel a single mile.
To sustain these extreme burn rates over global distances, the B-52 carries a staggering 48,000 US gallons of fuel inside its wings and fuselage. This massive internal fuel load weighs over 312,000 pounds, essentially making the aircraft a flying gas station.
Even with its colossal internal fuel capacity, the bomber's 8,800-mile unrefuelled range is often insufficient for marathon combat missions. The crew relies heavily on complex mid-air refuelling from KC-135 Stratotankers to keep the eight thirsty engines running.
Feeding this airborne giant requires an enormous logistical footprint and a massive military budget. Due to its intense jet fuel consumption and maintenance needs, operating a single B-52 costs the US Air Force roughly USD 70,000 per flight hour.
To slash these operating costs, the Pentagon is executing the USD 48.6 billion B-52J modernisation programme. By installing modern Rolls-Royce F130 commercial engines, the US military expects to improve the bomber's fuel efficiency by an impressive 30 per cent.