/Tom Hanks turns 70: Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, Toy Story- Must-watch movies of the Academy Award winner on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Tom Hanks turns 70 on July 9. Known for his versatility and acclaimed performances across a wide range of genres, Hanks has earned immense love and respect, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors.
Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, popularly known as Tom Hanks, is an American actor and filmmaker. Portraying compelling roles in multiple projects, the actor has built a decades-long career, earning prestigious awards and global recognition for his talent, consistency, and vast popularity. On his 70th birthday, here's a look at some of the must-watch movies of the Academy Award winner.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In the 1983 epic war film, Tom Hanks stars as Captain John H Miller. Portraying a school teacher turned Army ranger, the movie focuses on him and his squad, who are sent to locate and rescue Paratrooper James Ryan, whose three brothers were killed in action within the same week. The esteemed performance earned the actor an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Hanks plays Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted but low-IQ man from Alabama who accidentally wanders into major historical events. Guided by his mother's words of wisdom, he achieved great heights. Portraying a strong character, the actor won the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Robert Zemeckis's action thriller features the actor as Chuck Noland, an obsessively punctual FedEx systems analyst. The plot continues with Noland, who spends four years on an uninhabited Pacific island after his cargo plane crashes in a storm. The story explores how he learns to survive, cope with profound isolation, and eventually find a way to escape.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Tom Hanks stars as Commander Jim Lovell, the real-life astronaut who led the aborted 1970 lunar mission. He portrays the steady, courageous leader who guides his crew through a crisis after a critical oxygen tank explosion in space. Through his versatile skills, the actor received critical praise and received the Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
The courtroom drama focuses on Hanks, who plays Andrew Beckett, a successful closeted lawyer who gets fired by his prestigious law firm after they discover he has AIDS. The acclaimed role earned him multiple awards and accolades, most notably the Academy Award for Best Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In John Lasseter's family comedy, Tom Hanks voices Sheriff Woody, the beloved cowboy doll and loyal leader of the toys. The story follows a secret world where toys come to life when humans are not watching.