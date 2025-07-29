LOGIN
Russian strike kills 16 prisoners in Ukraine, Zelensky slams 'deliberate' attack says Moscow 'must be compelled to stop the killing and make peace'

Published: Jul 29, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 13:51 IST
Slamming Russia for the airstrike, Zelensky said that the strike on the prison was "not accidental" and that Russia "must be compelled to stop the killing and make peace."

A Russian strike on Monday (Jul 28) killed at least 16 prisoners and injured dozens of others in what the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "deliberate" attack on a facility that housed civilians. Slamming Russia for the airstrike, Zelensky said that the strike on the prison was "not accidental" and that Russia "must be compelled to stop the killing and make peace."

(More to follow)

