Russian President Putin ramps up security after Crimean bridge blast

After the Crimean bridge got destroyed in an explosion, Russian President Vladimir Putin ramped up the security arrangements and deployed additional forces there.

The 19-kilometre bridge—which was seen as a symbol of the Kremlin’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula—was hit by a blast on October 8. The explosion claimed three people and set several oil tankers ablaze, according to Russian officials.

Following the heavy damage, Putin had tasked Federal Security Service (FSB) to oversee the key connector to the occupied peninsula, reports BBC.

So far, it is unknown who caused the blast, but Kyiv hinted at the role of the Ukrainian forces with two Twitter posts— “sick burn” and “hey Crimea, what’s new?”

President Volodymyr Zelensky also acknowledged the incident in his nightly address on Saturday.

"Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state's territory…Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia was able to keep the damage to a minimum and swiftly reopened those parts of the key connector that are still intact. On Saturday, the bridge was partially reopened to road and rail traffic.

Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov expressed the desire for revenge, but made reassurances that the peninsula still had a month's worth of fuel and more than two months' worth of food.

"The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Aksyonov told reporters, reports Reuters news agency.

"Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."

The bridge is a major artery for the Russian forces that control most of southern Ukraine's Kherson region and for the Russian naval port of Sevastopol.

(With inputs from agencies)

