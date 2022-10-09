Russian invasion of Ukraine LIVE | 17 killed, 40 hurt in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia city shelling

Russian invasion of Ukraine Photograph: AFP
The Russian-Ukraine war entered 228 days as both sides continued to cripple each other's defences.
Oct 09, 2022, 02:32 PM (IST)
Divers were to inspect the waters beneath the Crimea bridge on Sunday a day after a huge blast damaged Russia's key road and rail link to the annexed peninsula, killing three people.
"We are ordering the examination by divers, they will start work from six in the morning," Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told state media late Saturday after the early morning explosion.
Oct 09, 2022, 01:58 PM (IST)
Oct 09, 2022, 01:57 PM (IST)
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to punish those who ordered the “merciless” strikes in Zaporizhzhia.
In a post on his Facebook page, he said:
"Zaporozhye again. Again merciless strikes on civilians. In residential buildings, just in the middle of the night. There are already 12 dead. 49 injured in hospital, 6 of them children. The absolute meanness of all. Absolute evil. Inhumans and terrorists. From the one who gave this order, and to all who followed this order. They will be held accountable. A must. Before the law and before the people.
Oct 09, 2022, 01:53 PM (IST)
The 19-kilometre bridge—which was seen as a symbol of the Kremlin’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula—was hit by a blast on October 8. The explosion claimed three people and set several oil tankers ablaze, according to Russian officials.
Oct 09, 2022, 01:01 PM (IST)
After mass graves were found in Izium last month following its liberation by Ukrainian troops, another mass burial site has been uncovered in Lyman, the recently liberated town in eastern Ukraine. Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed about the discovery in an online post on Friday, adding it is unclear how many bodies it holds.
Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that officials in Lyman had found "a mass grave where, according to local information, there could be both soldiers and civilians. The exact number is yet to be ascertained".
Oct 09, 2022, 01:00 PM (IST)
Ukraine's state nuclear company and UN atomic watchdog said on Saturday (October 8) that overnight shelling has cut power supply of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and that the plant was on emergency diesel generators. Zaporizhzhia, the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, is currently occupied by Russian forces.
Buildings in the nuclear plant have suffered damage and the situation threatens of a catastrophic nuclear accident. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the shelling...
Oct 09, 2022, 12:59 PM (IST)
Russia's Transport Ministry on Saturday (October 8) said that limited road traffic had resumed on the Kerch Bridge which was damaged in a major explosion. The ministry added that rail traffic was expected to re-start later in the day. The bridge is an important one as it joins Russia-annexed Crimea to mainland Russia. It is a key bridge for Russia's war effort in Ukraine as it transports men and machinery.
Oct 09, 2022, 12:52 PM (IST)
'The war in Ukraine would not have happened' if Donald Trump was 'still in power,' says Jair Bolsonaro
As the October 30, Brazillian presidential runoff draws closer far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro during an interview commented that if Donald Trump was still the US President he could've averted the Russia-Ukraine war that has been on for more than seven months now.
Here's what he said about his close ally Trump and the many issues currently bedevilling the world.
Oct 09, 2022, 12:53 PM (IST)
After continuous setbacks to its military forces in Ukraine, Russia has appointed a new general to lead the offensive in the country. The Russian defence ministry said General Sergey Surovikin had been appointed as the "commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation", using the Kremlin's term for the offensive.
Oct 09, 2022, 12:55 PM (IST)
After a truck blast damaged a crucial bridge constructed as Moscow's only land connection to the occupied Crimea, Ukrainian officials made fun of Russia on Saturday without specifically attributing the blame.
The attack was compared by the Ukrainian defence ministry to the one that sunk the Russian ship Moskva in the Black Sea in April, an occasion that has already been commemorated by the issuance of commemorative stamps by the post office.
Oct 09, 2022, 12:56 PM (IST)
The United States will soon be unable to supply Ukraine with particular types of munitions that are crucial to Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion, given that supplies are depleting more quickly than they can be renewed.
Oct 09, 2022, 12:49 PM (IST)
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, claims that Russian authorities have started to 'prepare their society' for the potential use of nuclear weapons, but added that he does not think Russia is prepared to use them.
Zelensky said action was needed now, as Russia's threats were a "risk for the whole planet".
Oct 09, 2022, 12:34 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has amplified security on its only bridge to Crimea after a huge blast destroyed sections of it .
Russia's country's Federal Security Service (FSB) has been tasked to oversee the key connector to the occupied peninsula.
The bridge is also a pivotal symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, reports BBC.
Oct 09, 2022, 12:32 PM (IST)
At least 17 people were killed in shelling in the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said.
Anton Gerashchenko, a senior presidential adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said preliminary figures suggested that more than 40 have wounded
“The Russians are not able to respond on the battlefield and therefore hit the cities in the rear,” he was quoted as saying.
The city lies 125 km (80 miles) from the Russian-held nuclear power plant