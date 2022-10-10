Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to grid a day after line was cut

The International Atomic Energy Energy (IAEA) on Sunday informed that the electricty supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the grid had been restored, a day after shelling disconnected the facility.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi took to Twitter and shared the confirmation whilst adding that the situation remained untenable.

"Our team at #Zaporizhzhya confirms the offsite power line lost yday was restored & #ZNPP is reconnected to the grid—a temporary relief in a still untenable situation. A protection zone is needed now. I will travel to Russia & will see @ZelenskyyUa thereafter to establish the zone," tweeted Grossi.

As reported by WION, on Saturday, overnight shelling had cut the power supply of the nuclear plant forcing the authorities to rely on the emergency diesel generators.

Russian forces took over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the biggest plant in Europe soon after it announced the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. However, the plant is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

Buildings in the nuclear plant have suffered damage and the situation threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the shelling.

The United Nations, IAEA and Grossi have been pushing for a protection zone to be set up to prevent further shelling.

“Almost every day now, there is shelling in the region where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located and where the plant workers and their families live,” said Grossi. “The shelling must stop, immediately. It is already having an impact on the nuclear safety and securiity situation at the plant.”

(With inputs from agencies)



