Mass grave found in eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman, says regional governor of Donetsk

After mass graves were found in Izium last month following its liberation by Ukrainian troops, another mass burial site has been uncovered in Lyman, the recently liberated town in eastern Ukraine. Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed about the discovery in an online post on Friday, adding it is unclear how many bodies it holds.

Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that officials in Lyman had found "a mass grave where, according to local information, there could be both soldiers and civilians. The exact number is yet to be ascertained".

Meanwhile, news agency Ukrinform cited a senior police official as saying the grave contained 180 bodies. Ukrainian troops retook Lyman, in the Donetsk region, from Russian control on Saturday.

In another post, he said a second burial site with 200 graves had also been found, containing the bodies of civilians. However, the circumstances around their death isn't clear.

A total of 436 bodies were exhumed from the burial site in Izium with officials saying that most of them appeared to have suffered a violent death.

Ukrainian authorities have regularly accused Russian troops of killing civilians other parts of Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said that mass graves were found in Bucha in April, near the capital Kyiv, and also near Mariupol. Investigations had obtained evidence of deliberate killings of civilians in Bucha.

(With inputs from agencies)