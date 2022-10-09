Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for Crimea bridge blast

A view shows a fire on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, Crimea Photograph:( Reuters )
President Putin has blamed the Ukrainian secret service which he said carried out the blast. The bridge is a major transport route that provides soldiers and equipment for Russia's war effort in southern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (October 9) blamed Ukrainian secret service for huge explosion on Kerch bridge. Putin describes this as a 'terrorist act'.
"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee.
Kerch bridge connects Russia with the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula of Ukraine. It is a major transport route that provides soldiers and equipment for Russia's war effort in southern Ukraine.
"There is no doubt this is a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure," Putin added.
A truck bomb on Saturday ignited a massive fire on the road and rail link between Russia and the annexed Crimea peninsula, killing three people.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. After sustained gains in first few months of the conflict, the Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive. The Ukrainian forces have been able to recapture thousands of square kilometres of territory in last one month.
Blast on the Kerch bridge and subsequent disruption of traffic was a symbolic, personal blow for Putin as he personally had inaugurated the bridge.
(With inputs from agencies)
