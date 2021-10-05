Russian film crew docks on ISS manually to make first movie in space

Due to a malfunction of the ISS docking mechanism, Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying the film crew had to connect manually to the International Space Station (ISS), a choice made to reduce risks, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos president Dmitry Rogozin said.

"There is a passive reception pick-up antenna at the station. Two subsystems are in the passive mode there, while two others are in the active mode. So, the active component is in the spacecraft, the passive one is at the ISS. They malfunctioned ... and we decided to play it safe and switch to manual control, there is nothing special here, " Rogozin said.



At 4.55 am EDT, Roscosmos astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild, and producer Klim Shipenko were lifted onboard Russia's Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome (2.25 pm Tuesday, India time).

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft connected to the station's Rassvet module after a two-orbit trip. It docked at around 8.12 am EDT (5.42 pm on Tuesday, India time).

"Contact confirmed, capture confirmed! The #SoyuzMS19 crewed spacecraft has docked to the Russian segment of the International Space Station after just two orbits around the Earth! Welcome to the ISS, @Anton_Astrey, Klim and Yulia!" Roscosmos- the Russian space agency posted on Twitter.

According to NASA, the launch signals the growth of commercial space potential to include feature filmmaking.

