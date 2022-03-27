Russian army fired again at a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, says Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament said Russian forces fired at a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv as reports claimed Slavutych town where workers at Chernobyl nuclear plant live has been captured by Russian forces.

Kharkiv has come under heavy bombardment by Russian forces as local officials claimed Russia has been firing missiles from the Black Sea including artillery and mortar attack from nearby areas.

"It is currently impossible to estimate the extent of damage due to hostilities that do not stop in the area of the nuclear installation," State nuclear regulatory inspectorate said.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov had said there is "indiscriminatory bombing" taking place in the area while declaring that "it's a war against Kharkiv".

Russian troops had entered the city on February 24 as President Putin announced "special military operation" against Ukraine, however, Ukraine's forces resisted the initial Russian attack pushing back Putin's troops to the outskirts of the city.

There has been heavy artillery fire from the Russian forces for the past few weeks with administrative buildings being the target of attacks including homes and apartment blocks.

Ukraine forces have been battling Russia's overwhelming force with new anti-missile defences in Kharkiv , reports claim.

(With inputs from Agencies)