Russia will 'face swift and severe consequences': Biden to Putin at UNSC over Ukraine

Amid Russia continues to mass troops along Ukraine's border, US President in a statement at the UNSC said Putin's regime will "face swift and severe consequences" if it walked away from diplomacy and decided to invade Ukraine.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith," Biden said, adding,"if instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences."

Russia had tried to block the 15-member Security Council from holding the meeting, however, 10 out of 15 members backed the Biden administration.

This is the largest mobilization of troops in Europe in decades," UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield, adding,"and as we speak, Russia is sending even more forces and arms to join them."

Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia urged members at the UNSC to oppose opening the session declaring the US was engaging in "megaphone diplomacy" however, 10 members supported keeping the meeting open even as China backed Russia.

The US has said Russia has massed over 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border, however, Russia lashed out at the UNSC accusing the United States of trying to "whip up hysteria".

Tensions have been on at fewer pitch between the West and Russia since November as reports emerged of Russian troops massed at the border with Ukraine.

Putin's regime had earlier submitted a security document to the US and NATO urging them not to induct former Soviet countries into its military alliance referring to Ukraine. However, the demand was rejected by the United States.

