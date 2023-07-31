Russia: Wagner chief says the group not recruiting now, but may do so in future

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the head of The Wagner Group, said that it will continue its activities in Africa and Belarus. He added that the group is not currently recruiting new fighters.

In an audio message published by a Wagner-linked Telegram account on Monday (July 31), Prigozhin said that the group was deciding on its next objectives.

Ever since its failed coup attempt in late June against the Russian defence establishment, the future of Wagner and Prigozhin has remained a matter of speculation.

The Kremlin said he and some of Wagner's mercenaries, who have fought in some of the fiercest battles of the Ukraine war, would leave for Belarus.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin attended a meeting with Vladimir Putin last week in St Petersburg, when the Russian president was hosting African leaders.

The news agency Reuters reported that a voice sounding like Prigozhin's said in the message: "Today we are defining our next tasks, whose outline is becoming clearer and clearer. Undoubtedly, these are tasks that will be carried out in the name of the greatness of Russia."

The audio was published on Grey Zone, a Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner.

In the audio message, Prigozhin said that most Wagner fighters were currently on leave, because "before that there was a long period of very hard work".

After the failed coup, the Kremlin said Wagner fighters who had not taken part would transfer to the regular army, signing contracts with the Defence Ministry.

'No plans to carry out a new recruitment'

The Wagner chief said that "unfortunately" some of his fighters had moved to other "power structures", but he said they were looking to return.

"As long as we don't experience a shortage in personnel, we don't plan to carry out a new recruitment," Prigozhin said.

"However, we will be extremely grateful to you if you keep in touch with us, and as soon as the Motherland needs to create a new group that will be able to protect the interests of our country, we will certainly start recruiting," he added.

Last week, Prigozhin also said Wagner was ready to further increase its presence in Africa. Since the mutiny, some Wagner fighters have moved to Belarus and started training its army.

In Africa, Wagner's role is apparently a source of concern for Western governments as the United States has accused it of committing widespread atrocities and imposed sanctions on it as a criminal organisation, which they deny. Prigozhin even claimed that it works in line with the laws of the countries where it operates.

(With inputs from agencies)

