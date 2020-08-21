Russia urges dialogue between Belarusian authorities and citizens to resolve crisis

President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Security Council agreed at a meeting on Friday that the Belarusian authorities and its people should enter into dialogue to resolve the political crisis.

Russia is a close ally of neighbouring Belarus where nationwide anti-government protests erupted earlier this month over election rigging allegations at a disputed vote.

Two leading members of a newly formed opposition council in the country were questioned in a criminal case that accuses the body of trying to seize power from Lukashenko.

Dozens of supporters accompanied Maksim Znak and Sarhey Dyleuski as they arrived for questioning at the headquarters of the Investigative Committee.

The Coordinating Committee was launched this week with the self-described aim of negotiating a transfer of power amid the largest political crisis in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Lukashenko's main opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has fled to neighbouring Lithuania, where she has released a steady stream of video messages calling on her followers to rise up peacefully. On Friday she called for more workers to go on strike to protest against the election result.

Joined by a treaty that proclaims, on paper, a "union state" with a Soviet-style red flag, Russia and Belarus usually have no border controls, and are culturally, linguistically and economically intertwined. Putin has pushed hard to make the union state more of a political and economic reality.

Russia has repeatedly asked Lukashenko to let it open an air base in Belarus, something he has refused in the past.

Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, was declared the winner of an August 9 presidential election, but tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets saying the election is rigged.

A police crackdown does not seem to have intimidated the protesters and opposition has spread to include strikes at state factories long seen as bastions of Lukashenko's support.