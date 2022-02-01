Russia-Ukraine crisis: Where does France stand?

Fears of an imminent Russian incursion in Ukraine have grown in recent days and as tensions continue to rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a telephonic call to discuss the Ukraine border situation and concerns over security in Europe.

In a statement, Kremlin said, "The leaders expressed their views on the situation regarding Ukraine as well as issues related to providing Russia with long-term and legally-binding security guarantees."

ALSO READ | Russia will 'face swift and severe consequences': Biden to Putin at UNSC over Ukraine

The French presidency said that the telephonic conversation was part of Macron's efforts to de-escalate tensions both the leaders welcomed "positive progress" following talks between Russian, French, German and Ukrainian representatives.

They have also supported further dialogue to implement Ukraine ceasefire agreements brokered in 2015 and the Kremlin added that both the leader have discussed the possibility of a face-to-face meeting.

Amid a war-like situation, Macron reaffirmed France's solidarity with Ukraine in a phone call on Friday with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ALSO READ | UNSC session on Ukraine crisis: Who said what

However, he has been vouching for diplomatic ways of solving the highly sensitive border crisis, that will have its impact across Europe.

Macron has reiterated his determination to preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty but in an earlier phone call, Macron and Putin had agreed on the need to "de-escalate" the situation.

A couple of days ago, Zelensky had urged the Western countries to remain "vigilant" and "firm" in talks. After his phone call with Macron late on Friday that intensive international negotiations reduced "the chance of escalation" in Kyiv's stand-off with Moscow.

In one of his tweets, he had said, "As long as conditions are conducive, we must meet & talk."

Western countries, especially the United States accused Russia of amassing thousands of troops, however, Russia's UN ambassador recently said there was "no proof" Moscow was planning military action and that Russia had never confirmed the West's assertion that it had amassed 100,000 troops near its neighbour.