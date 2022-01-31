UNSC session on Ukraine crisis: Who said what

United Nations Security Council on Monday saw a fiery session on Ukraine crisis. The session, requested by the US, was held as threat of Russian invasion against Ukraine remained high. Russian forces remain deployed along the Ukrainian border and tensions between Russia and the West are high.

Russia tried to block the 15-member Council from holding the meeting at all -- with its envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya accusing the United States of trying to "whip up hysteria" by pushing a Security Council debate.

But Washington's UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Moscow's troop buildup justified the move, and Russia's blocking move was rejected with 10 out of 15 members backing Washington.

Here are some of the major statements made by the countries during the session:

USA

Russia's position threatens not only Ukraine but also Europe and international order

Russia is sending more forces as we speak

Russia has moved 5000 troops to Belarus and evidence suggests that it intends to take this number to 30,000

If Russia invades the consequences will be horrific. And we can't say that we didn't see it coming

Russia

We are not refusing to discuss the situation in Ukraine

Deployment in our territory has happened before and hasn't caused any problem

This deployment in our own territory is getting US and the western colleagues that there is a planned action.

There is no proof of such a serious act (invasion).

The Ukranians are being brain-washed.

Let the Americans show us any evidence that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine

Where did you get the figure of 100,000 troops? We never cited any such figure

US has 750 bases in more than 80 countries. 175,000 US troops are deployed around the world. More than 60000 are in Europe.

Ukraine

Russian forces continue to build up at Ukrainian border

A serious talk in security council is required more than ever to work towards descalation

Russian military drills are taking place in Belarus & Black Sea

Militarisation in Donbass & Russian involvement in it is a cause of concern

We firmly believe in dialogue

Russia should move back troops and engage in dialogue

We have rights to form alliances. It is a right enshrined in many international treaties to which Russia is also a part

We are ready to resume Normandy talks in all formats



UK

Today over 100,000 Russian troops are amassed with all weaponry.

This is not a routine deployment. It is largest in decades.

We are unwavering in our support to Ukraine.

At the same time, we have called for a NATO Russia Council engagement.

We are committed to a genuine dialogue.

This is not a regional issue.

Any invasion will be gross violation of charter.

Belarus

We have made various efforts to normalize the situation in Ukraine

Belarus is willing to provide all the support to settle the dispute in Ukraine

Military drills in Belarus aren't to threaten anyone

China

We can't align with USA's point of view.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no plans of any invasion and Ukraine has said there is no war.

What is the basis for these countries to say there is a war?

What we urgently need now is quiet diplomacy and not microphone diplomacy.

China calls all parties to remain calm.

NATO epitomises group politics.

We need to abandon Cold War mentality.



Albania

We express our deep concerns on the build-up on the border

This movement of troop and weaponry is very worrying. Especially for us in Europe.

Countries shd be free to join whichever organisation they want to join

Albania believes this issue shd be solved thru talks

There are several ways to defuse the situation

The instability of Ukraine will impact the whole of Europe



France

The situation on the borders is a deep concern for France

It raises legitimate questions on Russia intentions, since it has infringed Ukraine territory in the past.

We Call on Russia to de-escalate and engage in dialogue.

We plan to take forward the Normandy Format talks in Berlin.



India