Russia to partially resume flights to Geneva from August 15

Flights from Moscow to Geneva will resume from Aug. 15 for passengers with residence permits in Switzerland, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Swiss embassy in Moscow.

It said travellers from Russia will have to observe a 10-day quarantine on arrival, according to the news agency.

Earlier on Saturday, a Russian government coronavirus response centre said flights between Moscow and Geneva would initially be weekly, without a disclaimer about restrictions.

Russia, which operated repatriation flights during the coronavirus lockdown, resumed some scheduled international flights on Saturday, to Britain, Turkey and Tanzania.

International flights were grounded on March 30 after the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 845,000 people in Russia so far, with over 14,000 deaths.

Russia announced a partial reopening of its borders in June allowing people to travel abroad for work, study, medical treatment or to look after relatives.