Russia suspends operations at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, evacuates civilians amid threat of 'provocation'

In light of "provocations" by Ukrainian forces, operations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been suspended, according to a TASS state news agency report. The Moscow-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of the surrounding region cited concerns over Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held territory, including areas in the Zaporizhzhia region. Due to this, Russian authorities have reportedly initiated evacuations.

Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear power watchdog, on Saturday, expressed concerns about the plant's safety, describing the situation as "potentially dangerous."

"The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," said the IAEA chief, adding that he's concerned.

"I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant."

In response to the escalating situation, Russian officials have begun evacuating people from nearby areas. As per Reuters, approximately 3,000 people, including around 1,000 minors, have been evacuated from villages close to the front line.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-installed governor, noted a rise in water levels in the nearby Kakhovka Reservoir, which he believes to be a manipulation. He did not provide further details on the matter.

"We've seen the level (of water in the nearby Kakhovka Reservoir) rise to 17.08 (metres). We realise that this is manipulation. The nuclear reactors have been suspended," he said as per TASS.

According to an AFP report, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said that the evacuation directive has resulted in "a mad panic and no less mad queues" at the checkpoint leading to Russian-annexed Crimea.

With buses making frequent trips transporting individuals out fuel stations have reportedly been "drained" of gasoline.

Expressing concerns on Telegram, Fedorov stated: "The partial evacuation they announced is going too fast, and there is a possibility that they may be preparing for provocations and (for that reason) focusing on civilians."

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which happens to be Europe's largest nuclear energy facility, was seized by Russia during the early stages of its invasion of Ukraine that began in February of last year. Despite all six reactors being in "cold shutdown" and not generating electricity, they still contain nuclear material.