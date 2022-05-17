Russia sends nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to Finland's border: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Just days after Finland announced it was ready to join NATO, reports claim Russia has been moving nuclear-capable missiles to the Finnish border.

Reports said at least seven Iskander missiles were spotted along Russia's Vyborg town.

Russia had reportedly parked the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) systems near the Ukraine border before the February 24 invasion.

Ukraine's defence ministry had claimed at least 36 Iskander launchers were deployed along the border.

In 2018, Russia had deployed nuclear-capable missiles in Kaliningrad. The short-range Iskander missiles has a range of 500 km and can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

The Iskander-K can fire cruise missiles and has bunker-busting capabilities including cluster munitions warhead.

Before the Ukraine invasion, satellite pictures had revealed Russia had deployed 15 Su-25 ground attack aircraft and S-400 air defence system at Luninets airfield along with the SS26 Iskander missiles.

Last monthy Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, had said that if Sweden and Finland joined NATO then Russia would deploy nuclear and hypersonic missiles to strengthen its Blatic Sea defence.

Meanwhile, Kremlin said it had expelled two employees in Finland's embassy after two Russian diplomats were expelled by Helsinki. Kremlin said Finland had taken a "confrontational course" towards Russia.

Both Finland and Sweden had informed the NATO alliance that they would like to join the military group as Russia continues its operation against Ukraine.

On Monday, Sweden said it was ready to join NATO setting aside decades of neutrality as Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson declared: "We are leaving one era and beginning another".

However, President Vladimir Putin warned the two countries informing that it may lead to a "response".

It poses "no direct threat for us... but the expansion of military infrastructure to these territories will certainly provoke our response," Putin said.

