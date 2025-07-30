/Russia's Iskander missiles hit Ukrainian military training facility, around 200 injured or killed

Russia launched a precision strike against a Ukrainian Armed Forces training facility in the Chernihiv region on Wednesday (July 30), with Russia's Ministry of Defence claiming that approximately 200 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed or injured, according to Russian state media.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it carried out a strike on Zelensky's militant camp in Honcharivske, using two Iskander-M operational-tactical missiles.

The Russian MoD said that the location of Ukrainian troops and equipment had been identified by a reconnaissance drone before the strike was executed, according to Caliber reports, citing the Russian media.

About Iskander missiles

The Iskander-M operational-tactical missiles are equipped with cluster and high-explosive warheads. These missiles are known for their ability to use different types of missiles, along with their speed.

The Iskander-M missiles can be easily transported and deployed in various terrains, and are hence also known as "road-mobile". It has a range of 500 kilometres and surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles.

According to reports that cited Russia's defence ministry, the missile targeted the deployment site of the 169th Training Centre of Ukraine’s Strategic Reserve Ground Forces near the settlement of Honcharivske.

‘Daring landing operation’

Meanwhile, Ukrainian special forces captured a Russia-occupied island in the Black Sea near Kherson oblast, causing heavy damage to Russian personnel and weapons, Kyiv officials said on Tuesday night.

"On the night of 28 July, reconnaissance troops landed on the Tendra Spit and eliminated the position of the occupying forces along with personnel," Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) said in a Telegram post.

HUR added that the operation was a "daring landing", and the Ukrainian forces flew a Ukrainian flag over the island.