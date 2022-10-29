Russia removes bones of Putin-honoured commander from occupied Ukrainian city

Pro-Russian officials claim to have removed Grigory Potemkin's remains from the captured Ukrainian city of Kherson. Potemkin was a famous Russian general who served in the 18th century.

According to Vladimir Saldo, the region's pro-Russian proxy governor, Potemkin's remains were removed from St. Catherine's Cathedral and relocated across the Dnipro River and farther into Russian-controlled territory, along with a statue of the military leader, as reported by CNN.

“We have moved the remains of His Serene Highness Prince Potemkin from St. Catherine’s Church and the monument itself to the left [east] bank,” Saldo said, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Potemkin's memory is important to those in Russia who want to restore the country's former imperial power because of his crucial part in the conquest of Crimea from the Turks in 1783. Putin heavily relied on his legacy to support the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Saldo reported that memorials commemorating naval commanders Fyodor Ushakov, Alexander Suvorov, and Vasily Margelov were also taken out of the chapel and placed somewhere secret. He said that the artefacts will be returned once the city was safe.

The plan to conquer Crimea, which Russia originally seized in 1783 as a result of a peace treaty with the Ottoman Empire, is thought to have been orchestrated by Potemkin. After receiving the title of field marshal, he established the city of Sevastopol in the Crimea, which is now the principal Russian naval station on the Black Sea. The newly constructed Black Sea fleet under Potemkin was crucial to Russia's victory in the second Turkish war of 1768–1774.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: