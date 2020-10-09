Russia records highest daily surge in virus as Kremlin rejects lockdown

Russia on Friday reported 12,126 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 1,272,238 as authorities contemplate closing bars and nightclubs.

Amid the virus surge, authorities have told residents to stay home over the weekend as Kremlin said there were no plans to impose a lockdown although it said authorities at the regional level would decide on measures to curb the virus.

The virus surge comes as Russia announced it would begin administring the Sputnik V vaccine on a mass scale this month. Putin had said earlier that "around 50 people" in his inner circle had been vaccinated.

Authorities have asked those over the over the age of 65 to isolate themselves even as 201 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Friday with the total death toll climbing to 22,257.

Moscow which was the epicentre of the virus earlier has made it mandatory to wear masks. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has asked employers to allow third of its staff to work remotely. Russia had ordered a strict lockdown in March but began lifting restrictions as cases began to drop in May.

Moscow, however, reimposed some tough measures last month. Russia now has the fourth-highest confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.