Massive lockdowns punishing for communities and society: WHO

The World Health Organization's emergencies expert Mike Ryan said that authorities should "try and avoid massive lockdowns that are so punishing to communities, to society and to everything else" as European nations introduced partial lockdown in several areas.

Also Read: Spain invokes state of emergency over Madrid lockdown as Europe grapples with virus

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Ryan said he was "sad" to see the number of coronavirus cases rising in Europe. "There are no new answers. We know what we need to do," Mike Ryan added.

Earlier, the WHO had reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases with the total rising to 338,779 in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed Moderna's decision not to go in for patents for its coronavirus vaccine amid the pandemic as China signed a deal to ensure vaccines as part of COVAX pledge for poorer nations.

China highlighted "global public good" as its reason to join the deal. "Chinese vaccines will be provided to developing countries as a priority," the Chinese foreign ministry said even as the Trump administration is yet to sign the deal.

China has already administered the vaccine to its soldiers, emergency staff and overseas workers.