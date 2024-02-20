Russia reclaimed Ukraine bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank, claims Moscow

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday Moscow's forces have reclaimed Krynky, a Ukrainian bridgehead on the Moscow-occupied side of the Dnipro river, reports news agencies.

"I confirm that Krynky has been cleared," Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting. He told state media earlier that Russian forces were "on the banks of the river in Krynky."

Earlier Putin mocked Ukraine's 'chaotic flight' from Avdiivka.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the Ukrainian army had chaotically fled Avdiivka, a few days after Kyiv said it withdrew from the eastern stronghold to save soldiers' lives.