Russia ready to share COVID-19 vaccine technology with other countries

Russia`s Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has reportedly successfully produced a coronavirus vaccine which, it claims, is more advanced than its Western counterparts.

Alexander Gintsburg, the institute head, has extended a friendly hand to the western countries and said that Russia will be happy to share the technology with foreign colleagues, if they require.

"Our technology is patented, unique and with parameters which, I feel confident to claim, exceed the capabilities of analogous products being developed in the West," Gintsburg said, adding that "most probably, if there is any borrowing, it will be our immunization scheme to be borrowed, and we will be happy to share our hacks with the colleagues, should they need."

Gintsburg claimed that the institute has been developing the used technology for the past 25 years.

He explained that the said vaccine is made up of two injected components that will, together, help people get a long-term immunity against the novel coronavirus.

A part of the 22 monitored vaccine by the WHO, the Gamaleya vaccine has already begun clinical trials on humans at two institutions in Russia: the Sechenov University and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.