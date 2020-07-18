EU in talks with Moderna, BioNtech, CureVac to secure possible COVID vaccines

The European Union is negotiating advance purchase deals of potential COVID-19 vaccines with drugmakers Moderna, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, BioNtech and CureVac.

More than 150 possible vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the pandemic. Of 23 in human clinical trials, at least three are in final Phase III testing - including candidates from China's Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Four EU member states had reached a deal with AstraZeneca in June for the upfront purchase of 400 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, in principle available to all 27 EU nations.

The information on the ongoing talks was shared by the European Commission, the EU executive arm, with EU health ministers at a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, the sources said.

The multiple talks confirm the bloc's more assertive stance on procuring potential COVID-19 shots and drugs after early US moves in securing promising treatments and vaccines.

The most advanced EU talks appear to be those with Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi.

With US giant Johnson & Johnson, the EU is negotiating a supply of 200 million doses of its possible vaccine, the sources said, adding that additional supplies may also be available.

The EU-led talks are conducted by negotiators selected by a steering group in which all 27 EU states are represented. Once deals are struck, EU states can place orders with drugmakers to secure precise amounts for their populations.

If doses of successful vaccines were not sufficient to cover the whole EU population, shots would be distributed based on demographic and epidemiological data, the Commission has repeatedly said.

