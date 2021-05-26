Russia-linked agency hires influencers to spread fake news about Pfizer vaccine

As the world battles coronavirus and many struggle to get a vaccine against the deadly disease, some are busy plotting against some of the pharmaceutical companies offering the jabs.

Several social media influencers and bloggers in Europe have claimed they were contacted by a UK-based PR agency to spread rumours about the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The PR agency, which is said to have links with Russia, had been calling and asking several bloggers to post videos and links on TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram to discredit the Pfizer vaccine.

They were told to "explain … the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca," the influencers claimed.

Influencers were instructed to question the motive of several governments who have been buying the Pfizer vaccine for the masses. The report claims that the mainstream media has been ignoring the facts and governments have been promoting vaccines for commercial and economical success.

The claim was substantiated by several bloggers and influencers who took to social media to prove that they had indeed been contacted for spreading fake rumours.

Mirko Drotschmann, a famous podcast host with millions of subscribers, shared a screenshot of the email he had received. He had been told it was an "information campaign" that would highlight the high number of deaths apparently caused by the Pfizer vaccine.

Sehr interessant: Eine Agentur meldet sich und fragt, ob ich Teil einer „Informationskampagne“ sein will. Es geht darum, einen Link zu angeblich geleakten Dokumenten zu Todesfällen bei Corona-Impfungen zu teilen. Gegen Geld. Sitz der Agentur: London. Wohnort des CEO: Moskau. pic.twitter.com/5x0Wqx79oZ — Mirko Drotschmann (@MrWissen2Go) May 18, 2021 ×

The mail also asked the podcast host to "please send us statistics on the age of your subscribers … and how much it would cost".

Local media has reported that the PR agency, Fazze, was founded by a Russian entrepreneur and a lot of the management has Russian connections.

Meanwhile, the agency has disabled its website and has made its Instagram account private. Although the agency claims to be based in London, no such registered address was found.