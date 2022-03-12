Russia legalises piracy, allows patent thefts to counter West sanctions: Report

As more and more companies pull out from Russia over its war on Ukraine, Kremlin is reportedly easing its copyright laws and allowing domestic companies to steal intellectual property from “unfriendly nations”.

Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development proposed relaxing piracy legislation to undermine sanctions imposed by the Western countries.

“The possibility of lifting restrictions on the use of intellectual property contained in certain goods, the supply of which to Russia is limited, is being considered,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This will smooth out the impact on the market of breaks in supply chains, as well as the shortage of goods and services that arose due to new sanctions by Western countries.”

According to a TASS report, such measures would “mitigate the impact on the market of supply chain brakes as well as shortages of goods and services that have arisen due to new sanctions of western countries.”

State-backed newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports that new laws allow will Russian firms to steal from unfriendly countries without paying to use their intellectual property.

“Since many Western studios have refused to release new films in Russia, the parliamentarian believes that thanks to the torrent tracker, users will be able to watch Hollywood films,” reports Gazetta.

Also read | White House briefs TikTokers on Ukraine as information war heats up

The list of ‘unfriend countries’ includes the US, Australia, Great Britain, Iceland, Canada, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Japan, Ukraine, Switzerland and EU member states.

More than a dozen companies originating in the West have halted operations in Russia in response to the attack on Ukraine.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar have blocked their services in Russia.

Also read | List of foreign companies pulling out of Russia keeps on growing

Software companies like Microsoft, Google, Meta, Samsung, Apple, fashion designers like Zara and H&M, apart from automobile companies such as Toyota, Renault, have all ceased operations.

Food and retail companies like McDonald's, Starbucks and Coca-Cola have exited the Russian market. While consumer goods brands Unilever and Kraft Heinz suspended all Russian imports and exports.

(With inputs from agencies)