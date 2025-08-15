/Russia controls 18% of Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska talks. Here’s how it happened

Ahead of the Alaska Summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian president said his country “will not give land to the occupier." As per some US officials, a plan by Putin to halt the war in Ukraine would include significant territorial concessions by Kyiv, CNN reported, citing Western officials. Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that he would not give eastern Ukrainian land to Moscow. He said that if Ukraine abandons the Donbas region, the door for Putin to “start a third war” in the region would be opened. At present, Russia controls 18 per cent of Ukrainian territories. This was after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Here's how things unfolded in the war

2014: Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 with Russian-backed separatists seizing control of parts of the Donbas. Since then, Russia has controlled both regions.

2022: In 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Putin took control of the large areas in the north that have since been reclaimed by Ukraine.

2025: After 3.5 years into the conflict, Russia has controlled 18.4 per cent of Ukraine.

Trump-Putin talks in 2025

Putin and US President Donald Trump's meeting is just a day away, and a Kremlin government plane has landed in Alaska for the Ukraine war talks. The meeting, which is scheduled to be held on August 15 (Friday), will include several top Kremlin officials, along with Putin.

The plane left Moscow at 7:50 am local time and landed at Anchorage International Airport. It entered US airspace at around 5:15 am local time. The Russian delegation was on board the plane, which has now landed.

Earlier, the plane was also used for transporting high-ranking officials and diplomatic missions.

Russian delegation includes: