Russia confirms Ukraine's drone attacks on its airfields, says it has detained some suspects

After Ukraine on Sunday (June 1) launched a "large-scale" attack to destroy Russian jets and its airbases, Russia confirmed that several of its military aircraft “caught fire”.

Russia also said that suspects have been detained.

"In the regions of Murmansk and Irkutsk, several aircraft caught fire following the launch of FPV drones from a territory located in the immediate vicinity of the airfields," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram, referring to first-person view drones. It added that there were no casualties and that several "participants" had been arrested.

The statement from the Russian defense m said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions. In the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions all attacks were repelled, while in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, several aircraft caught fire.



The drones were launched from the territory located in the immediate vicinity of these airfields. The fires have been extinguished. There were no casualties among military personnel or civilians, it further read.

Russia also said two bridges that collapsed in regions bordering Ukraine were brought down by explosions. Officials were treating them as "acts of terrorism" but had not immediately accused Ukraine.

On Sunday (June 1), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a delegation led by his minister Rustem Umerov will be in Istanbul on Monday (June 2) for talks with Russia. "I have also defined our position before the Monday meeting in Istanbul", which includes priorities to reach "a complete and unconditional ceasefire" and the return of prisoners and abducted children, he said on social media on Sunday (June 1).

