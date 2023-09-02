Russia claims to shoot down three Ukrainian drones targeting Crimea bridge
Russia's Ministry of Defence, through Telegram, confirmed that three Ukrainian naval drones were shot down over Crimea brige
Russia claimed to have shot down three Ukrainian naval drones that were targeting the Crimea bridge early on Saturday (September 2), said Moscow.
"On September 2, at about 02.20 am Moscow time (2320 GMT Friday), the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat, sent by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was destroyed in the Black Sea," said Russia's Ministry of Defence on Telegram.
Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos
(With inputs from agencies)
