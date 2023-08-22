Russia claims to have 'destroyed' Ukraine reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

Russia claimed on Tuesday (August 22) that it had destroyed a Ukrainian military "reconnaissance boat" near Russian gas infrastructure in the Black Sea. This becomes the latest episode of the incessant clashes in the waterway since Moscow's withdrawal from a major grain export deal.

In recent weeks, both warring sides have escalated attacks in the Black Sea, especially after Russia pulled out of the United Nations-brokered deal that had allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.

On one side Ukraine has attacked Russian ships in its waters and the Crimean Peninsula, and Moscow on the other hand has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian port infrastructure in the sea and on the Danube.

Moscow's defence ministry said on Telegram that a Sukhoi Su-30sm jet from Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed a "reconnaissance boat" belonging to Ukraine's armed forces "in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea".

Apart from that, the ministry did not provide details on what kind of boat had been destroyed, or where exactly the incident had taken place.

A 51-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded after Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region endured a barrage of Russian attacks overnight, a local official said Tuesday.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia military administration chief Yurii Malashko claimed in a Telegram post that the region was hit around 96 times by missiles and shells during the past 24 hours.

He also said that after missile and drone strikes, homes were damaged in Zaporizhzhia city. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine later said that a blaze in the city covering 200 square metres was extinguished.

Malashko added that Russia also attacked multiple towns on the front line, using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and jets.

Meanwhile, a local official from Kryvyi Rih claimed that more than 20 homes and power infrastructure were damaged after Russian missiles struck the central city on Tuesday.

