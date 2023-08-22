X removes Holocaust-denying post three days after Auschwitz Museum complaint

Almost three days after Auschwitz Museum slammed X, formerly known as Twitter for keeping up a post denying Holocaust, the social media platform has taken it down. X initially said the post did not break its rules.

Last week, the museum posted an image of a three-year-old Jewish girl who was murdered in the concentration camp's gas chambers. In the reply to the post, one user posted the black-and-white photo of the child with a cartoon of a hook-nosed man with gold coins and a prayer shawl, stating, "I'll make trillions off this fairytale!"

While X's policies clearly state that Holocaust denial is prohibited, the platform took no action, despite the museum's complaint.

"After reviewing the available information, we want to let you know [the account] hasn't broken our safety policies. We know this isn't the answer you're looking for. If this account breaks our policies in the future, we'll notify you," read the reply by X to the museum's complaint.

Afterwards, the controversy snowballed, attracting media attention as well as social media chatter. Seeing the backlash, X said it had removed the post. However, according to multiple reports, the account which posted the image was still up and hadn't been removed. The company says it is reviewing whether the account should be permanently suspended.

Earlier, the museum had not taken well to X owner Elon Musk's newly proposed idea of killing the block button. The museum criticised the move and said blocking “provides a way to protect the memory of people who suffered and were murdered” at the Nazi concentration and extermination camp.

“Failing to address the antisemitic and Holocaust denial comments that appear under our posts commemorating the victims of Auschwitz would be a disservice to their memory,” the museum said.

“We’ve chosen to block users who promote denial and hatred. This decision stems from our deep dedication to our mission. We need a secure space to do this.”

The horrors of concentration camps

From mid-1942 the Nazis systematically deported Jews from all over Europe to six camps -- Auschwitz-Birkenau, Belzec, Chelmno, Majdanek, Sobibor and Treblinka. While Nazis were able to destroy evidence of their barbarity from most camps, they could not do so at Auschwitz.

Before the Nazis sent people to the gas chambers on the compound, they were told to undress and leave everything, including their shoes outside. They were sent into the gas chamber on the pretext of being taken to the shower to be disinfected.

However, the world only learned about the horrors of the Auschwitz camp after the Soviet Red Army forcefully entered the camp on 27 January 1945.

(With inputs from agencies)