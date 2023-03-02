Russia, China slam West for blackmailing, attempting to interfere in other countries' internal affairs

The verbal confrontation between Russia and the West was on full display as the world leaders gathered in the Indian capital of New Delhi for the G20 foreign ministers' meet on Thursday. On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Russia and its ally China let out their disgruntlement over the West's position on the Ukraine war in a heavily worded statement.

Both nations chastised the West and accused it of interfering with the internal affairs of other countries.

“A unanimous rejection was expressed on attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, to impose unilateral approaches through blackmail and threats, and to oppose the democratisation of international relations,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The relations between the West and China have strained further in recent days as the US warns Beijing against providing lethal aid to Russia and supporting its war which continues to wage on even after a year of casualties.

The statement was released after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

Earlier, at the G20 finance ministers' meeting in Bengaluru, the members of the grouping failed to reach a joint communique over their lack of consensus.

Soon after, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar confirmed that because of the "differences" over the Ukraine conflict, the meeting will only have an outcome document and not a joint statement.

"There were issues and very frankly they were concerned with the Ukraine conflict. There were divergences. There were differences, which we could not be reconciled," Jaishankar said.

However, the minister said that "in terms of the outcome document you will see that there was almost 90 per cent agreement. Just on two paras we were not able to get everybody on the same page - or para."

(With inputs from agencies)