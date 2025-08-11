/Russia cannot be allowed to challenge borders ‘with impunity’: Poland’s PM Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday that Russia cannot be allowed to challenge borders ‘with impunity’, and European leaders must “remain united in their approach”. Briefing the Polish media after this weekend’s consultations among European leaders, Tusk said, “Russia must not be allowed to benefit from its Ukraine invasion, and it must be clear that you cannot change borders with force.” “For Poland and our European partners, it must be clear that you cannot change borders with force,” he added and said Russia must not be allowed to benefit from its Ukraine invasion.

“The West, including European countries, will not accept Russian demands, which simply amount to the seizure of Ukrainian territory,” Tusk said, and warned against Russia getting the idea that it can challenge other countries’ borders “with impunity.”

Tusk then drew on Polish history to repeat the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

“From history, we know—and Poland has often been a victim of this—that when the great powers decided about other countries without the participation of those countries in negotiations, the consequences were grave.”

‘US has pledged to consult European partners before meeting Putin’

Tusk also shared that the US has pledged to consult with European partners before the meeting with Putin on Friday.

He added that the importance of maintaining the integrity of Ukraine’s territory “is not just a matter of solidarity with our neighbour, but also of our own security.”

The Polish PM further said that parts of Putin’s proposal on territory appear to be “one-sided”.

Kallas calls snap meeting of EU foreign ministers on Ukraine

The EU’s top diplomat,Kaja Kallas, has convened a snap meeting of all EU foreign ministers on Monday to discuss next steps. Responding to the planned bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kallas said that any deal between the US and Russia should involve Ukraine and the EU.

“The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security,” said Kallas who is vice-president of the European Commission.

The meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held virtually, and the developments in the Middle East and Gaza will also be reviewed.

Kallas said that international law “is clear: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine” and warned that a negotiated settlement must not set the stage for further aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance, or Europe.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has also said that any negotiations to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv. “Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work,” he said.