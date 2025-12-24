/Russia and China blast US's ‘cowboy behaviour’ at UN, back Venezuela's sovereignty

United States ally Russia, along with China, slammed the nation on Tuesday (Dec 23) for its military and economic pressure campaign on Venezuela. At the UN Security Council, Moscow and Beijing labelled the US campaign against Venezuela "intimidation" and "cowboy behaviour", accusing Washington of going against "all key norms of international law." Venezuela, meanwhile, alleged that Washington was executing "the greatest extortion known in our history." This comes a day after the US President inadvertently confirmed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's claim that the US wants regime change. Speaking to reporters at his Florida residence on Monday, Trump was asked whether the growing US military presence and threats were aimed at forcing Maduro out of office after more than a decade. "That's up to him, what he wants to do," Trump said. "I think it would be smart for him to do that."

What did Russia and China say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russian ambassador to the United Nations said that the US blockade was an "act of aggression" and alleged that "the acts by the US side run counter to all key norms of international law".

"The responsibility of Washington is also evident for the constant catastrophic consequences of such cowboy-like conduct," he told the council.

Meanwhile, Chinese representative, Sun Lei said that his country "opposes all acts of unilateralism and bullying and supports all countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity".

Slamming US, Venezuela ambassador Samuel Moncada told the UN that they "are in the presence of a power that acts outside of international law, demanding that Venezuelans vacate our country and hand it over."

US defends its pressure campaign

On Tuesday, US Ambassador Mike Waltz, while responding to the Russian and Chinese criticism, insisted that the United States "will do everything in its power to protect our hemisphere, our borders, and the American people."