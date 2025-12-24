Google Preferred
Russia and China blast US's ‘cowboy behaviour’ at UN, back Venezuela's sovereignty

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 10:31 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 10:31 IST
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz reacts during a United Nations Security Council meeting on US military actions against Venezuela, at United Nations headquarters on December 23, 2025 in New York. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Russia and China slammed the US at the UN Security Council for its pressure campaign on Venezuela, calling it intimidation and a violation of international law. THIS is how the US defended its actions.

United States ally Russia, along with China, slammed the nation on Tuesday (Dec 23) for its military and economic pressure campaign on Venezuela. At the UN Security Council, Moscow and Beijing labelled the US campaign against Venezuela "intimidation" and "cowboy behaviour", accusing Washington of going against "all key norms of international law." Venezuela, meanwhile, alleged that Washington was executing "the greatest extortion known in our history." This comes a day after the US President inadvertently confirmed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's claim that the US wants regime change. Speaking to reporters at his Florida residence on Monday, Trump was asked whether the growing US military presence and threats were aimed at forcing Maduro out of office after more than a decade. "That's up to him, what he wants to do," Trump said. "I think it would be smart for him to do that."

What did Russia and China say?

Russian ambassador to the United Nations said that the US blockade was an "act of aggression" and alleged that "the acts by the US side run counter to all key norms of international law".

"The responsibility of Washington is also evident for the constant catastrophic consequences of such cowboy-like conduct," he told the council.

Meanwhile, Chinese representative, Sun Lei said that his country "opposes all acts of unilateralism and bullying and supports all countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity".

Slamming US, Venezuela ambassador Samuel Moncada told the UN that they "are in the presence of a power that acts outside of international law, demanding that Venezuelans vacate our country and hand it over."

US defends its pressure campaign

On Tuesday, US Ambassador Mike Waltz, while responding to the Russian and Chinese criticism, insisted that the United States "will do everything in its power to protect our hemisphere, our borders, and the American people."

Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuela of using oil, the nation's main resource, to finance "narcoterrorism, human trafficking, murders, and kidnappings." Reiterating the POTUS's accusations, Waltz said, "Nicolás Maduro is a fugitive wanted by American justice and the head of the foreign terrorist organisation the 'Cartel de los Soles.'" However, it must be noted that experts insist that there's no evidence of the existence of an organised group with a defined hierarchy that goes by that name.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...

