/'Most lethal' Trump-class warships are here! All you need to know about the largest battleship | Explained

When asked whether the move was aimed at countering China, Trump played it down. “It's a counter to everybody, it's not China. We get along great with China.”

US officials have repeatedly warned that Washington is falling behind Beijing in overall fleet size, with China producing warships at a far faster pace. A recent report to Congress highlighted growing concern within the Pentagon over the balance of naval power.

"We're going to restore America as a major shipbuilding power," Trump said. "We're going to ensure the USA has the most powerful fleet anywhere in the world, and long into the future, with battleships helping lead the way."