/'Most lethal' Trump-class warships are here! All you need to know about the largest battleship | Explained

What are Trump-class warships? All about their size, weapons and nuclear capabilities. Scroll down for details and pics
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 22) announced a brand-new class of US Navy warships that will carry his name. The move breaks a long-standing military tradition, where such honours are typically reserved for leaders after they leave office. The Trump class will begin with two ships, though the number could rise sharply in the years ahead.
Trump described them as "some of the most lethal surface warfare ships" ever built and claimed they would be “the largest battleship in the history of our country.”
The announcement was made at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, with large display images of the proposed vessels placed nearby. Standing alongside him were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Navy Secretary John Phelan.
According to Trump, the Trump-class ships will displace between 30,000 and 40,000 tons, making them far larger than current US destroyers and cruisers. While massive, they would still fall short of the legendary Iowa-class battleships, which were retired in the 1990s.
The ships are expected to feature an array of advanced weaponry, including missiles, heavy guns, lasers and hypersonic systems that are still under development.
Trump also said the ships would be capable of carrying nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles.
One of the most striking details is the Trump-class warship's nuclear capability. Trump said the ships would be capable of carrying atomic weapons in the form of nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles, adding another layer to US naval deterrence.
When asked whether the move was aimed at countering China, Trump played it down. “It's a counter to everybody, it's not China. We get along great with China.”
US officials have repeatedly warned that Washington is falling behind Beijing in overall fleet size, with China producing warships at a far faster pace. A recent report to Congress highlighted growing concern within the Pentagon over the balance of naval power.
"We're going to restore America as a major shipbuilding power," Trump said. "We're going to ensure the USA has the most powerful fleet anywhere in the world, and long into the future, with battleships helping lead the way."
Trump also said that he would take part in how the ships will look. Known for his criticism of existing US Navy designs, he said he would be involved in shaping the vessels alongside Navy officials “because I'm a very aesthetic person.”