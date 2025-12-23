/Trump says it'll be 'smart' if Maduro steps down, accidentally confirms Venezuela Prez's biggest fear: US wants a regime change

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 08:01 IST | Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 08:01 IST
Nicolás Maduro (L), Donald Trump (R) Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP)

Story highlights

Trump said it would be “smart” for Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to step down, as the US tightens a naval blockade on Venezuelan oil. He warned Maduro not to “play tough” and hinted Washington could keep or sell seized oil. Maduro fired back, accusing Trump of chasing regime change.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 22) openly suggested that it would be "smart" for Nicolás Maduro to step down, accidentally lending weight to what the Venezuelan President has been claiming for months: the US is looking for regime change in Caracas. Trump's statement comes as Washington continues to tighten its pressure campaign with a naval blockade targeting Venezuela's oil shipments.

What did Trump say?

Speaking to reporters at his Florida residence, Trump was asked whether the growing US military presence and threats were aimed at forcing Maduro out of office after more than a decade. "That's up to him, what he wants to do," Trump said. "I think it would be smart for him to do that." He followed the comment with a warning, saying that if Maduro chose to "play tough," it would be "the last time he's ever able to play tough."

He also suggested that the United States could keep and maybe even sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks, adding that America would also keep the seized ships. "Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it," Trump said, adding it could be used to restock America's strategic reserves.

Maduro claps back at Trump

Maduro responded within hours, dismissing Trump’s comments and urging the US president to focus inward. In a speech broadcast on state television, the Venezuelan leader said Trump would be "better off" addressing economic and social challenges at home instead of threatening another country. "He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country's affairs," said Maduro.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

