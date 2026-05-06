/Rubio: Iran 'just don't mean it' on nuclear weapons, brushes off Trump's attack on Pope before Vatican visit

Marco Rubio said the United States is seeking to establish some level of understanding with Iran over what issues Tehran is willing to negotiate, suggesting that early-stage talks may focus on broad principles rather than a finalised agreement. “We don’t have to have the actual agreement written out,” Rubio said, adding, “but we have to have a diplomatic solution that is very clear about the topics that they are willing to negotiate on and the extent and the concessions they’re willing to make at the front end to make those talks worthwhile.”

He accused Iran of not being truthful about its nuclear intentions. “Iran has ‘always said they don’t want a nuclear weapon… they just don’t mean it.’” Rubio pointed to Iran’s missile development and underground enrichment facilities as evidence of nuclear ambitions. He said Tehran now has an opportunity to “make it clear” that it does not seek a nuclear weapon.

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Multiple countries are showing interest in ‘Project Freedom’: Rubio

Rubio also said multiple countries are showing interest in supporting a US-led maritime effort known as ‘Project Freedom’, aimed at securing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. “Multiple countries have said we got to do something about it and fix it,” he said, though he declined to name them. “A lot of countries are left to do something about it,” he added, noting some nations lack naval capacity while others prefer indirect roles.

“But there are other ways they can help, unique ways that they can help. And I don’t want to get into who these countries are, for obvious reasons,” he said. Rubio emphasized the US will lead the operation. “I don’t want to mislead you, the primary responsibility for this Project Freedom is on the United States, because we’re the only country that can project power in that part of the world the way we’re doing now.” “This is a favor to the world because it’s their ships that are stranded.”

Rubio addresses rising US gas prices

Rubio also addressed rising US fuel prices amid the conflict, now about 50% higher than before the war. “It’s obviously being driven by global events,” he said. “That was true during the Russia-Ukraine war as well.” He said global markets are unevenly affected, with some regions worse off than the US. “If Iran had a nuclear weapon and they decided to close the [Strait of Hormuz] and make our gas prices like $9 a gallon or $8 a gallon, we wouldn’t be able to do anything about it, because they have a nuclear weapon,” he warned.

Rubio on Vatican visit and Trump–Pope tension

On the eve of a Vatican visit, Rubio also downplayed tensions between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV. “There’s a lot to talk about with the Vatican,” Rubio said, highlighting shared priorities such as religious freedom. Trump recently criticized the pope’s stance on war and Iran, while the pope responded by reaffirming the Church’s focus on peace. “The Church's mission is to preach the Gospel and to preach peace.” “If anyone wishes to criticize me for proclaiming the Gospel, let them do so truthfully,” he said. “The Church has spoken out against all nuclear weapons for years…”