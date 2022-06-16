Rs 1,50,000 for living with 100 cockroaches. Are you interested?

A pest management firm in the United States has made an unusual offer to test a new pest control method. If someone offered you Rs 1,50000 ($2,000) , would you be willing to live with cockroaches? A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,000 to US homeowners in exchange for the release of 100 cockroaches into their houses.

This is an offer from a pest management company in the United States that wants to examine how cockroach infestations function in houses, as bizarre as it may sound.

The offer's specifics have been put on the Pest Informer's website, with the claim that they plan to release American cockroaches into the houses of customers who agree to test out a certain pest management approach in order to determine its efficiency.

It is also specified that during the 30-day period, homeowners are not permitted to employ any other pest-control methods. If the new procedure fails to eradicate the infestation by the end of the 30-day period, the company promises in its article that it will resort to normal cockroach treatment alternatives.

The following are the rules, as stated on their website:

You must either own the house or obtain formal permission from the owner.

To be eligible, you must be 21 years old or older.

You must be based in the United States of America. All cockroach treatments that have been evaluated are safe for people and pets.

During the study, you are not allowed to try any other cockroach treatments.

If the cockroach infestation has not been removed by the end of the research, we will apply typical cockroach treatment solutions at no cost to you.

This research will take about 30 days to complete.