UK: Royal Mint begins production of first 50p coins featuring King Charles

The Royal Mint announced on Friday that the first King Charles circulation coins are now officially in production.

The release of these coins heralds the start of the country's transition from Queen Elizabeth II to the image of her son.

The historic modification also signifies the most significant alteration to UK coinage since decimalization.

Additionally, starting in December, a commemorative 50 pence in honour of the late Queen will be available in the public's change at banks and post offices.

Also read | 'Excited about what our two great democracies can achieve', Rishi Sunak tells PM Modi

To mark the Queen's passing at the age of 96, workers at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, south Wales, will create 9.6 million copies of the coin.

The design used to honour the late Queen Elizabeth will be the same one that was used on coins to mark her coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

The four quarters of the Royal Arms are shown on a shield, along with the national symbols of the home countries: a rose, a thistle, a shamrock, and a leek.

There are currently about 27 billion coins with the late Queen's portrait, which will continue to be accepted as legal tender. As coins deteriorate or become worn, new ones are produced to meet demand.

Coins honouring various monarchs have frequently been used simultaneously throughout history, and this will now occur with coins honouring the late Queen and King Charles.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: