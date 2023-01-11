Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate's appeal to end 30-day detention

A Romanian court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate against his 30-day detention.

The court noted that “the possibility of them [Tate and his associates] evading investigations cannot be ignored,” and that they could leave Romania to settle in countries that do not allow extradition.

Ramona Bolla, spokesperson of Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said the prosecutors were now looking to extend Tate's detention period to 180 days.

Shortly after the court’s decision, Tate's lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac told reporters that there was no evidence to indict his client.

"There is not a single piece of evidence to suggest that a crime of rape has been committed."

However, according to the prosecutors, six potential victims have been identified so far.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer alongside his younger brother Tristan and two Romanian women have been sentenced to 30-day detention following the arrest last month on charges of human trafficking, rape, and creating an organised crime syndicate.

The authorities have since seized 15 luxury cars and more than 10 properties owned by Tate. The luxury cars became a focal point after Tate, a couple of days before the arrest started an online feud with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

On December 27, Tate asked Thunberg to send ger email address so that he could send a detailed list of his automobile collection and their respective massive emissions.

However, Thunberg retorted sarcastically and tweeted, "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at Smalld***energy@getalife.com."

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Tate has gained a massive following in the social media echo chambers through his highly misogynistic and controversial statements.

Such has been Tate's toxic influence that teachers in the United Kingdom are creating lesson plans to re-educate children who are “brainwashed” by him.

Some schools have even started holding special assemblies, or using personal social and health education lessons to encourage students to question the misogynistic content he puts out.

