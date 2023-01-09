UK schools developing special lessons to re-educate teens ‘brainwashed’ by Andrew Tate

School teachers in the United Kingdom are creating lesson plans to re-educate children who are “brainwashed” by the toxic influencer Andrew Tate, local media reported.

The 36-year-old British American, who is a self-described misogynist, is placed in police custody in Romania along with his brother over human trafficking and organised crime charges.

Tate, who is also a former kickboxer, enjoys a massive fan following, mostly teens, on social media platforms. Teachers in the UK say he is hugely popular among the students and fear that his arrest, which has further propelled his popularity, may have an adverse effect on the kids.

Some schools have even started holding special assemblies, or using personal social and health education lessons to encourage students to question the misogynistic content he puts out.

Their concern turned out to be a nightmare when held special lessons on Tate.

Recently, a school in south London gave a presentation to a group of 14-year-olds after teachers became concerned about the students’ getting influenced by Tate, reports the Sunday Times newspaper.

Romania court extends detention of Andrew Tate, house raided in Bucharest

The students, around 30, were reportedly asked questions like “Do we think he [Tate] is still harmless?” and “What happens when we take in his messages?”

The discussion turned into a heated debate about rape, with 10 of the students believing that women are responsible for sexual assaults on them— a view propagated by Tate.

Later, the male teacher asked the students how they would feel if one of their family members was a rape victim.

“At that point, a lot of the boys changed their tones when I put their mother or sister in that spot, but it was worrying that a few core kids didn’t and still said they would be to blame,” the teacher, who spoke anonymously, told The Times.

(With inputs from agencies)