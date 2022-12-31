Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate sent to dentition centre for 30 days

The controversial influencer, Andrew Tate, was sent to a detention centre for 30 days by the Romanian court a day after he was arrested in connection with human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime syndicate.

The former professional kickboxer was arrested alongside his brother and two other suspects on Thursday following a raid at their luxury villa in Bucharest.

On Friday, prosecutors sought to extend their detention, following which the court agreed. He was earlier detained for 24 hours.

Shortly after the court’s decision, Tate's lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac told reporters, "From our perspective, there are no grounds... for taking this most drastic preventive measure, but it is the judge's prerogative."

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism issued a statement on Thursday night that they were being suspected of being part of a human trafficking group.

The statement said six people who were allegedly "sexually exploited" by the "organised criminal group" have been identified.

Romania detains ex-boxer Andrew Tate over human trafficking case

Without mentioning the Tate brother, police claimed that the victims were "recruited" by British citizens, who they said had misrepresented their intention to enter into a relationship with the victims. The police called it "the loverboy method", reported BBC.

It was further alleged that the victims were forced to perform in pornographic content under threat of violence.

Tate, once a successful kickboxer, gained notoriety for misogynistic comments and hate speech. He has made statements blaming women for rape and claiming that they belong to men.

Though mostly shunned in major social media handles, Tate is active on TikTok and his Twitter account was restored once Elon Musk took over.

Most of his post on TikTok pertains to promotional videos of his ultra-masculine, luxurious lifestyle, which garner massive online following, mostly young men.

He has often appeared in videos with expensive sports cars, on private jets and on exotic holidays.

(With inputs from agencies)