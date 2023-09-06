Romania claims fresh Ukraine attacks 'very close' to border

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday (September 5) said that new attacks were carried out "very, very close" to its border by neighbouring Ukraine, as Russia has been repeatedly launching drone strikes on infrastructure in Danube, southern Ukraine.



"We had attacks just today, the minister of defence told me, which were verified at 800 metres (2,600 feet) from our border. So very, very close," said Iohannis, while speaking in a joint press conference with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.



The NATO member on Monday had refuted Kyiv's claims that Iranian-made Russian drones dropped and detonated inside the Romanian territory amid a strike carried out on the Ukrainian port of Izmail.



"There was no piece, and no drone and no other part of any device that made it to Romania," said Iohannis at the press conference on Tuesday (September 5), echoing the defence ministry's comments on Monday.



"But yes, we are concerned because these attacks are taking place within a very short distance from the Romanian border," Iohannis stated while addressing from the Cincu military base located in central Romania.



"But we are alert," he stated. The Russian attacks were strongly condemned by Bucharest on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure.



After the collapse of the United Nations-brokered deal in July, which allowed grain shipments from Black Sea ports, the attacks have been ramped up by Moscow on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, which is home to infrastructure and ports important for agriculture exports.