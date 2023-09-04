Romania denies reports of being hit amid Russian drone attack on Ukrainian port

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Monday (September 4) denied reports of Romanian territory being hit by Russian drones during an overnight air strike carried out on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River.



"Of course, there is a risk because what happened there is very close to our borders," said Minister Odobescu, while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Berlin.



"We have seen that Russia cynically continues to attack the civilian infrastructure, not allowing Ukraine to export their cereals. Of course, there is a risk of accidents or incidents, but for the time being, it was not the case,” she said.



"The Minister of Defence and all the institutions responsible in the field, monitored in real-time the situation generated by the Russian drone attacks conducted last night against the infrastructure of Reni seaport. The drone attacks conducted by the Russian Federation did not pose any direct military threats against our national territory or Romania's territorial waters," the minister added.

The defence ministry of Romania also denied reports of Russian drones getting detonated in the Romanian territory, said a spokesperson.



As per reports, Russian drones fell into the territory of NATO member Romania and were detonated during an overnight air strike that was being carried out on Ukrainian ports across the Danube River.

Ukraine claims Russian drones 'did' hit Romania

Meanwhile, Ukraine continued to claim that Russian drones did fall and were detonated on the territory of Romania, a NATO member.



Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko, speaking about Iranian-made drones, said, "According to Ukraine's state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian 'Shakheds' fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.”

"This is yet another confirmation that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine's security but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including NATO member states," he stated on Facebook.



A photo in which flames of an explosion can be seen rising from across a river was published by Nikolenko.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmaker Oksana Savchuk, while speaking to Ukrainian television, said that she feels that the denial by Romania can be part of an effort by NATO to prevent engaging in a direct war with Russia.

