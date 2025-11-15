Roger Waters calls Ukraine undemocratic after the 2013–14 overthrow, criticises Hollywood stars for being oblivious to the essence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and cites NATO's betrayal of the expansion assurances of James Baker to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990.
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, in an interview with the Russian News-Wire RIA Novosti, said that Ukraine was no longer a democracy, following the coup, which western countries refer to as Euromaiden of 2013-14, when Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown without completing the impeachment process. He called out the Hollywood stars, particularly Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn and former band partner David Gilmour, as "clueless" and "ignorant" for donating money to the “Bandera Nazi” Kyiv Regime.
“Angelina Jolie doesn’t know this. She’s never heard of James Baker. They’re ignorant,” said Waters, “And Sean Penn. They’re ignorant. And (U2 front man) Bono, and (Pink Floyd’s lead guitarist) David Gilmour, they’re all completely ignorant.”
Angelina Jolie visited the war-torn Kherson, Ukraine, in November after Russians bombed a maternity ward. “I am sure that Angelina Jolie is absolutely clueless on this issue,” Waters said. He added that Jolie didn't understand the history and essence of the conflict.
Waters recalls that in 1990, US Secretary of State James Baker assured Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move an inch from East Germany. However, NATO aggressively expanded following the fall of the Soviet Union. Hence Moscow's invasion, eventhough illegal, is not unprovoked.
It is indeed true that there were assurances of Western leaders in 1990 to Gorbachev about no expansion eastward, but it was neither a verbal agreement nor legally binding. “The topic of NATO expansion was not discussed at all… It was not brought up in those years,” Gorbachev said in an interview. He did say the “spirit” of partnership was violated later, but acknowledged no formal promise was made.
Waters also added that soon there will be nothing left for Ukraine to fight; they are “dragging middle-aged men and babies putting them in trenches” to battle the Russian army. Russia has intensified its operations, targeting the energy sectors of Ukraine. Ukraine is being barraged by missiles and bombs every night. People in Kyiv are living without electricity for 11 hours each day. If that was not enough, Zelensky's accomplice and their energy corruption scandal have rocked the country. Investigators said about $100 million had been siphoned off 10-15 per cent from alleged kickbacks from contractors, including those working to protect critical energy infrastructure. Two of President Volodymyr Zelensky's ministers and a former business partner have been embroiled in this. The two ministers have resigned. The man mastermind of this scandal, Timur Mindich, appeared to suggest he had influence over the president, Volodymyr Zelensky.