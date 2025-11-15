Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, in an interview with the Russian News-Wire RIA Novosti, said that Ukraine was no longer a democracy, following the coup, which western countries refer to as Euromaiden of 2013-14, when Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown without completing the impeachment process. He called out the Hollywood stars, particularly Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn and former band partner David Gilmour, as "clueless" and "ignorant" for donating money to the “Bandera Nazi” Kyiv Regime.

“Angelina Jolie doesn’t know this. She’s never heard of James Baker. They’re ignorant,” said Waters, “And Sean Penn. They’re ignorant. And (U2 front man) Bono, and (Pink Floyd’s lead guitarist) David Gilmour, they’re all completely ignorant.”

Angelina Jolie visited the war-torn Kherson, Ukraine, in November after Russians bombed a maternity ward. “I am sure that Angelina Jolie is absolutely clueless on this issue,” Waters said. He added that Jolie didn't understand the history and essence of the conflict.

Western assurances on NATO expansion

Waters recalls that in 1990, US Secretary of State James Baker assured Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move an inch from East Germany. However, NATO aggressively expanded following the fall of the Soviet Union. Hence Moscow's invasion, eventhough illegal, is not unprovoked.

It is indeed true that there were assurances of Western leaders in 1990 to Gorbachev about no expansion eastward, but it was neither a verbal agreement nor legally binding. “The topic of NATO expansion was not discussed at all… It was not brought up in those years,” Gorbachev said in an interview. He did say the “spirit” of partnership was violated later, but acknowledged no formal promise was made.

Ukraine is facing double trouble