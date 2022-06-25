Roe vs Wade overturned: California, Oregon & Washington governors pledge to defend abortion rights

Just hours after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, governors from three West Coast states - California, Oregon and Washington pledged to defend abortion rights.

Abortion is legal in California.



It will remain that way.



I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation.



We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2022 ×

“The Supreme Court has made it clear – they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history’, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, but Oregon, California & Washington are building the west coast offense to protect reproductive freedom.



We will not stand on the sidelines.

We’ve got your back.

We will fight like hell to protect your rights and your safety. pic.twitter.com/3WCiUdNF8L — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 24, 2022 ×

The statement added that Newsom has proposed a $125 million reproductive health package "to expand access for women and help prepare for the influx of women seeking reproductive health care from other states" while governor Brown signed Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in 2017.

The move comes as Attorney general Eric Schmitt sided with the Supreme Court verdict declaring that, "Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion."

Republican governor Kristi Noem declared that "all abortions are illegal in South Dakota".

We have prayed for this day, and now it's here. Legislative leaders and I have jointly announced plans for a special session to save lives and help mothers later this year.



Learn more here: https://t.co/ZGhlioAZkl — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 24, 2022 ×

In a joint statement, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued a multi-state commitment "to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives" while declaring that they were "committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states."

“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period. Let me be clear," Governor Kate Brown declared.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said: "The law remains unchanged in Washington state," however he added that in "Washington state, Republicans have introduced about 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care.”

The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous. Even in Washington state, Republicans have introduced about 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 24, 2022 ×

"The right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves," Governor Inslee added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

