Rittenhouse acquittal polarises US on political lines, attracts sharp reactions

The public trial in Kyle Rittenhouse case seems to have polarised the United States along political lines. The acquittal has attracted sharp reactions from all corners of the country.

US President Joe Biden is angry and concerned, while former president Donald Trump has congratulated Rittenhouse on his acquittal.

In front of reporters on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that he was "angry and concerned" by the announcement but stood by the jury's decision. Biden added, "The jury system works, and we have to abide by it."

In a statement from his Save America political action committee, Trump said, "Congratulations Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It's called being found NOT GUILTY— And by the way, if that's not self-defence, nothing is!"

This comes as a jury cleared Rittenhouse of all five charges, which ranged from intentional homicide to recklessly endangering the safety of others. After three days of deliberations, the verdict came on Friday.

In Wisconsin last year, Rittenhouse had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He had also fired at and injured Gaige Grosskreutz. The jury ruled that Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was acting in self-defence.

The incident occurred when riot broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, who was shot and left partially paralysed by a white police officer.

(With inputs from agencies)