Vice President Kamala Harris becomes US president for a 'brief period'

The White House announced on Friday that President Biden will "transfer power to the vice president for the brief period of time when he is under anaesthesia."

Kamala Harris, 57, became the first woman president of the United States for a short time as the US president underwent his annual physical test.

President Biden was under anaesthesia for colonoscopy. Harris worked from the West Wing of the White House as Biden was being checked by doctors at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

The White House said Kamala Harris held the presidency for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

As is the convention, Harris was given control of the government including the armed forces and the nuclear weapons. The US vice-president had run for president's post during the nomination process in the US elections but had pulled out later after failing to garner enough votes. Biden had then picked her as his running mate.

According to White House spokesman Jen Psaki former president George W. Bush had undergone the same procedure in 2002 and 2007 and had also carried out a similar transfer of power.

After he gets back from the hospital, Biden is due to participate in the annual tradition of issuing a presidential "pardon" to a turkey who will be spared from the traditional Thanksgiving meal next week.

Biden's health report is due to be released by officials on Friday afternoon.

