Eye on China: Kamala Harris vows US will pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific

Accusing Beijing of continuing to 'coerce' and 'intimidate' in the South China Sea, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday pledged Washington would pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US leader is currently on a trip to Singapore. During the visit, Harris will meet Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Watch: US Vice Prez Kamala Harris visits Singapore to strengthen ties, counter China's influence

The trip to Southeast Asia looks to bolster ties as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing influence.

The US Vice President will also visit the Changi Naval Base and tour the USS Tulsa, a combat ship of the US Navy later. Harris is on a seven-day visit to the region, which will also include a trip to Vietnam.

Even as Singapore is not a US treaty ally, it remains one of its strongest security partners in the region with deep trade ties. It aims to balance its relationships with both the United States and China by not taking sides.

As per a report released by the Congressional Research Service, which conducts research and analysis for the US Congress, in April, "Singapore has encouraged greater US engagement in Asia, but warned that efforts to 'contain' China's rise are counterproductive. It has maintained generally good relations with China, at least partly as a hedge against possible US retrenchment."

